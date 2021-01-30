"A lot of people have no idea what I've done!" - Bill Goldberg rates his MMA skills

Former WCW and WWE champion Bill Goldberg recently revealed his relationship with the sport of MMA. The pro-wrestler claimed that he has trained with several legendary athletes as he owned one of the biggest MMA gyms in the early 90s.

Talking with TMZ Sports, Goldberg revealed that the monetary incentive offered by MMA promotions did not seem lucrative back when he used to train with MMA athletes. Instead, Goldberg decided to wisely choose the pro-wrestling route and became one of the biggest superstars in the WWE.

"When it comes to MMA, I had one of the largest MMA gyms in the country back in the late 90s. To train alongside those guys [MMA athletes] was a dream of mine. When Mark Coleman, Randy Couture, Kevin Randleman, and Don Frye were training at my place and told me how much money they were making, it did not take me a second to figure out what the right choice to make was", said Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg also expressed his love for Mixed Martial Arts and stated that he is well-versed in the discipline of Muay Thai. He also appreciated the work of UFC president Dana White in giving the sport massive presence.

"I love Muay Thai; I love Mixed Martial Arts. It is ingrained in me. I am friends with the pioneers of this business and I have been around. I am greatly appreciative of what Dana White and those guys have done in this business and how far it has come"

How would have Bill Goldberg fared inside the octagon?

Bill Goldberg has been associated with the UFC since its embryonic stage. He trained alongside MMA legends and was himself quite athletic. However, Goldberg believes that "he is his own enemy" when it comes to fighting inside the cage.

Goldberg stated that his striking skillset is on par with other MMA athletes, however, his ground game was not his best weapon. According to the WWE superstar, his aggravated persona inside the ring might have translated to the octagon - resulting in defeat.

"I think my standup skills would have played well. I don't think a lot have people have any idea as to what I have done in the past in Muay Thai. I would be laughed at in the ground game. And the problem is I end up hurting myself more so than getting hurt by the other person. I will break a hand on someone's face. At the end of the day I am my own worst enemy".