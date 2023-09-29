"A lot of therapy, working out slowly" - Referee Mike Beltran pens emotional message as he returns to officiating after diverticulitis struggle

Mike Beltran recently penned an emotional message and revealed that he had been struggling with diverticulitis.

The MMA referee returned to officiating fights after a lengthy layoff due to diverticulitis. He took to his Instagram account, where he opened up about his diagnosis and described the toll it took on him physically.

He wrote:

"After a full year of being out of the cage and recovering from my surgery for diverticulitis, last night was my first show back. A lot of therapy, working out slowly to build myself up again and refusing to be average was my mindset. There was good days and a lot of days in the beginning, but I took it one day at a time."

Mike Beltran noted that things could have been worse, but was grateful to be back officiating fights again. He continued by thanking his family for supporting him during his recovery and credited his trainer for helping get back in shape and stronger again, writing:

"I’m thankful to God who I know has a plan for me and gave me life, my familia, friends and my beautiful wife Delia who nursed me back to health. I want to thank Coach Cal and has amazing familia who took me in as their own at the @treigning_lab. I spent a lot of time with them while they helped me get better. I love their spirituality, positive energy and they always made me laugh."

Mike Beltran is looking forward to continuing his MMA officiating career as he noted that he will be on assignment for next weekend's milestone Bellator 300 event.

Mike Beltran praises former US marine for achieving his dream of playing college football

Mike Beltran recently shared a clip to his Instagram account and praised a former US marine after he became the oldest active college football player.

Matt Ganyard accomplished his dream of playing NCAA football after being cut twice as an undergraduate student. He then enlisted and served as a US marine for 10 years before returning to the University of Virginia as a graduate student. Ganyard was granted a waiver so he could be eligible to play for the season.

The MMA referee included a caption in his post, where he mentioned that Ganyard had an inspirational story and is a great example for others.

"Never quit and focus on the positive aspect of life. Life is short and precious. Get after your goals and “HANDLE IT”. This Marine did and never quit. Not to mention also served our nation. Can he get a “HELL YEAH”."