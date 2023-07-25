"A lying b*stard" - When Conor McGregor shut Khabib Nurmagomedov by bringing up sponsorship from jailed Russian oligarch

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have one of the most personal feuds in MMA history. The enmity between them stems from the Dagestani's decision to slap the Irishman's former friend Artem Lobov over the latter's past comments, which led to an even more infamous incident: the UFC 223 Media Day bus attack.

So by the time they were scheduled to face each other at UFC 229, tensions were at an all-time high. At the pre-fight press conference, McGregor launched personal insults at 'The Eagle', one of which was about Russian oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov, who sponsored the Dagestani, but was subsequently imprisoned.

When 'The Eagle' claimed to be fighting for legacy, as opposed to McGregor, who he claimed only fought for money, the Irishman pointed out that he was already wealthy, before attacking Nurmagomedov's ties to Magomedov. He taunted him to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to release his imprisoned sponsor.

At this point, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed to not understand his rival's English, which prompted the Irishman to respond with:

"Oh, now you don't understand? said McGregor. "You mad rat! Talking about money, you don't do this, you don't do that. You're a fake, lying rat, a fake, lying- I'm real, I wear it on my chest. There's a gorilla on my chest, I wear it proud, mate. I don't lie about nothing. You're saying it's not about money, it's about legacy. You're a lying b*stard. When money got pumped into your camp by that little scumbag that's now in a little 8 by 10 cell, you thought you were a don."

While the press conference was firmly under McGregor's control, the actual bout that took place was a fairly dominant affair in Nurmagomedov's favor and he eventually scored a fourth-round submission over the Irishman.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return against Georges St-Pierre?

After defeating Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight title, Georges St-Pierre stunned the MMA world by announcing his retirement. Khabib Nurmagomedov left the sport similarly stunned after announcing his own retirement at the peak of his championship powers.

Recently, 'GSP' expressed an interest in facing 'The Eagle' at a UFC Fight Pass Invitational no-gi grappling match. Unfortunately, the Dagestani's head coach Javier Mendez stated (at 10:07 minutes) that the former lightweight champion would be unlikely to accept the challenge due to familty commitments.