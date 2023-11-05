"A machine man" - UFC fighters and fans applaud Nicolas Dalby for ending Gabriel Bonfim's undefeated streak at UFC Sao Paolo

Brazilian welterweight Gabriel Bonfim was a prohibitive favorite coming into his UFC Fight Night 231 bout against Nicolas Dalby. However, the Danish national fought past the odds and secured a second-round TKO over his opponent.

After facing early adversity, Dalby showed pure, ruthless intent in the second round. In the dying seconds, 'The Danish Dynamite' floored his opponent with a series of knee strikes to the head and then finished the show with some ground and pound.

The comeback win elated fans and fighters, who flooded X and applauded the Dane on the victory.

Check out a few reactions below:

@brianboom135 stated:

"Dalby is a machine man. That was straight resilience."

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"Dalby is a DAWG!!"

UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez praised the fighter:

"Damn, that was wild! What a turn of events. Dalby pulled it off in Brazil! Crazy fight!"

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos wrote:

"What a great fight!! Great performance by Dalby."

@Roxyfighter stated:

"I'm [a] new fan of Dalby and his fighting style."

@Arnoldbfa wrote:

"Absolute mad dog pace from @DalbyMMA. Great job."

@profeshgamblr opined:

"Leon Edwards fears him. Colby Covington has nightmares. Shavkat [Rakhmonov] will avoid at all costs. His name is Nicolas Dalby."

Nicolas Dalby calls for top-15 opponent

The comeback win against the previously undefeated Gabriel Bonfim has undoubtedly raised Nicolas Dalby's stock, and the Dane made sure to use the opportunity to set up better fights in the future.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, 'The Danish Dynamite' appealed to the UFC brass to give him a top-15 ranked welterweight for his next outing.

If such a proposition is not feasible in the near future, he has another idea – an opportunity to fight closer to home. Dalby said:

"Please, Sean [Shelby], Mick [Maynard], Dana [White], give me a top 15 next time, and if not next time, in the near [future]. I think we should do an event in Copenhagen as well. I love going to Brazil, but I also want to fight closer to home again."

Catch Nicolas Dalby's comments below (2:30):