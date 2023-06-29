"A magic trick" - When a UFC light heavyweight recounted getting stabbed deep in the chest by his father

In the world of UFC, several fighters emerge from harrowing pasts and extraordinary life stories. Even within this diversity, there are some stories that stand out and make a lasting impression. While many fighters have tumultuous pasts that shape them into octagon warriors, few stories are remarkable as that of Tyson Pedro.

Shockingly, Pedro revealed that his father once accidentally stabbed him. This all went down during a game in which his father, John Pedro, would perform a knife trick by tossing it out and catching it again. Tyson Pedro claimed that while his father has quick hands, on that particular day, his left hand was slower than usual, and the knife went straight through the UFC light heavyweight's chest.

Narrating the horrific incident in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Pedro's father stated:

“It was supposed to be a trick. A magic trick. Come watch this knife disappear into my kid’s chest. I had this trick where I’d throw the knife out, then catch it again with my left. And mostly, it worked. But that one day, I guess my left hand was a little slow. Like any father who has just stabbed his son, I was shi**ing myself."

The pair recount the incident with a blend of dark humor and somber recognition of the difficulties they've had to overcome since then. Pedro has turned down numerous offers from film producers who sought to bring the captivating narrative to the big screen. While the Australian recognizes the potential appeal of the story, he has been hesitant to share the story, concerned that people might not truly grasp the depth and intricacies of their experiences.

How did Tyson Pedro secure his first UFC fight by calling out Dana White?

Tyson Pedro defied the traditional route to make his way into the UFC with a bold and strategic approach. At only 25, the Australian channeled his unwavering determination to catch the attention of Dana White.

Following his fight against Stephen Warby at Australian FC 17, Pedro boldly reached out to White in the post-fight interview, expressing his desire to be included on the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Melbourne [via/ The Daily Star]:

"If someone pulls out at light heavyweight, I'm there. I've been training hard and I'm ready to go, Dana."

Luckily for Pedro, Luke Rockhold suffered an ACL injury, resulting in a vacant spot on the card. Dana White granted Pedro an opportunity to compete against Khalil Rountree Jr. and the Australian made the most out of the opportunity, scoring a quick first-round submission victory.

