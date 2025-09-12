  • home icon
  "A mess" - Fans react to Dana White and Turki Alalshikh's hilarious miscommunication at Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford presser 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 12, 2025 09:03 GMT
Dana White and Turki Alalshikh
Dana White and Turki Alalshikh's miscommunication sends fans reeling. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A moment of miscommunication between Dana White and Turki Alalshikh at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford presser recently sent fans into a frenzy.

Toward the end of the presser, Alalshikh announced that White had a "big surprise" to reveal and gestured for the UFC CEO to go ahead and do it. However, White immediately thanked everyone for attending the press conference and brought the event to a close.

After @ChampRDS shared a clip of their hilarious miscommunication on stage via an X post, many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"A mess. Dana, bad news."

Another fan wrote:

"Dana with the classic bait and switch at the presser. Turki hyping a big surprise just to get hit with 'see you at weigh-ins' is peak fight game comedy."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Dana White reacts to Eddie Hearn calling him out for a "best promoter" competition

Eddie Hearn recently addressed Dana White stepping into the world of boxing promotion and dismissed the idea of the UFC CEO pulling a "steamroll" on the sport. Hearn also proposed a competition against White to "prove" he was the better promoter.

In an interview with Charlie Parsons (via @ChampRDS on X), Hearn reacted to White's boxing involvement and said:

“To take him on. I want to compete against Dana White, to prove that I’m much better than him as a boxing promoter. So I’m excited for him to come into the space, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to fall out, by the way. Competition is fantastic, but you’re not gonna come into boxing and steamroll the game. It’s just not gonna happen.”
White is up for the challenge. The UFC CEO recently reacted to Hearn's comments during an interview on the Jim Rome Show (via @ChampRDS on X)and said:

“My guy, Eddie Hearn, whom I love and I respect him and I saw him today. He’s out there talking smack, he’s like, Dana is wrong, he can’t do this… I love this stuff. I look forward to it, too, Eddie. I can’t wait."
Edited by Nishant Zende.
