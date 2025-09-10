  • home icon
Dana White makes big announcement on 2026 boxing project with Turki Alalshikh

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 10, 2025 12:47 GMT
Dana White (left) enters into the world of boxing with Turki Alalshikh (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dana White recently opened up about the details of his new boxing venture after partnering with Turki Alalshikh. The UFC CEO assured that fans will enjoy the entire card rather than just waiting for the main event.

Earlier this year, White was announced as the head of a new boxing project, which is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings, Turki Alalshikh, and Sela, Saudi Arabia’s national entertainment and events organization. While the official name of the promotion wasn’t revealed at the time, the 56-year-old has now confirmed it will be known as Zuffa Boxing.

In a recent interview with Vegas PBS, White, who was instrumental in the UFC's rise in the MMA world, disclosed that Zuffa Boxing would follow in the footsteps of 'Dana White's Contender Series' starting next year:

''Basically, in 2026, I’m gonna start my show and what I’m gonna do is basically like the Contender Series the best will fight the best, undefeated guys will fight undefeated guys and what you will do is, you will care about the first fight of the night and not just the main event. So I will build stars, put on great fights and then these guys will graduate, you know, and fight with (Turki Alalshikh) and they will determine how much they get paid.''
Check out Dana White's comments below:

This Saturday, White and Alalshikh will host the inaugural event of their boxing endeavor, a 12-round contest between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for the Mexican superstar's undisputed super middleweight titles. It will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and combat sports fans across the globe can watch the highly anticipated event on the streaming service Netflix.

When Dana White said his boxing promotion would only have one belt per weight class

Dana White spoke with ESPN earlier this year to outline his ideas for his new boxing venture, which would be similar to the UFC:

''We’re going to have the basic weight classes that started everything. There’s going to be one belt. It’ll be like the UFC, the model that we have. You know how you’re going to know who the champion is? Because they’re going to fight their way up through the gauntlet. And once you get into the top five, you know who the five baddest dudes in the heavyweight division are. And then you’ll find out who the champion is. WBC, IBF, WBA, etc, they deal with those traditional promoters that are out there right now; we're not going to do that.'' [H/t: DAZN]
Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
