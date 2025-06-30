Dana White teases his vision for boxing over the next half a decade

Dana White recently took part in an interview with Helen Yee, during which he shared a glimpse of his plan for boxing for the next five or so years. White is a highly successful promoter who has been at the helm of the UFC for decades. However, he has finally made the move to boxing.

He is currently promoting the highly anticipated boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. While he didn't give too much away, he did highlight that what he has in store for boxing will be massive once he implements his plan over the coming years.

"I have big plans over the next five years. You know, we really haven't even announced what I'm doing yet in boxing. I'm promoting this fight for Sheikh Turki, and then after this fight's over, I'll let everybody know what I'm doing."

When asked by Yee if he intends to emulate his formula of developing younger talent, as seen in 'The Ultimate Fighter' and Dana White's Contender Series, White confirmed her hunch.

"Yeah, I mean, that's really what I'm into. That's what I love to do. I love to take guys that nobody's ever heard of. You bring them in, you have them face off and you try to figure who you think could be world champions. I mean, we did it with 'TUF,' we've done it with 'Looking for a Fight,' and obviously the Contender Series has been huge and that's what I'm into."

Check out Dana White's plans for boxing (3:37 and 5:00):

It will be one of the biggest fight the UFC CEO will have ever promoted, possibly even more-so than Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, which raked in 2.4 million pay-per-view buys at UFC 229.

Dana White co-promoted a big boxing match in the past

Back in 2017, Dana White greenlit a crossover fight between Conor McGregor, the then UFC lightweight champion, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated, five-division boxing world champion. Such a fight was once thought to be impossible, as White always refused to entertain the possibility of his fighters boxing.

The great Anderson Silva had previously expressed an interest in boxing Roy Jones Jr., and the UFC CEO was never on board with it. However, the bout between McGregor and Mayweather Jr. was a massive financial success, drawing 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, though McGregor was ultimately TKO'd in round 10.

