"A million dollars a fight" - Sean O'Malley is clear about his UFC goals

Sean O'Malley has big plans for his future in the UFC. 'Suga' recently revealed that he wants to reach a point where he can earn a million dollars per fight in the promotion.

However, O'Malley is well aware of the magnitude of his goal and isn't expecting to make a million dollars in his next outing against Pedro Munhoz. The bantamweight superstar also stated that he's renewed his UFC contract and had a realistic discussion with top executive Sean Shelby.

'Sugar' recently stated on The DC&RC Show :

"I actually recently sat down with the UFC. Resigned with them. And I had a great conversation with Sean Shelby. I go in there and I say, 'Hey, I wanna make this amount of money. How do I do that? What do I need to do as a business partner to the UFC to end up making the amount of money I wanna make.' For me, I wanna get to point where I'm making a million dollars a fight. Obviously I'm not there right now and that's not what I'm expecting to make against Pedro. But that's where my mind's at."

Despite his soaring stock, Sean O'Malley is yet to register a win against a ranked UFC bantamweight. 'Sugar' had previously refused to level up in competition unless paid enough. However, the 27-year-old will now face number-ten ranked Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 during International Fight Week at Las Vegas.

Sean O'Malley is ready to climb up the ladder

Sean O'Malley is seemingly happy with the way things currently stand between him and the UFC. O'Malley has ditched his stance on not fighting ranked opponents without better compensation and is ready to climb up the UFC bantamweight ladder.

'Sugar' believes his next opponent Pedro Munhoz is a great choice for the initial step up. O'Malley is eyeing a finish over 'The Young Punisher'. However, the 27-year-old will also be content with beating down Munhoz over the course of fifteen minutes. The bantamweight superstar recently said in an appearance on The MMA Hour:

"That was all jokes and stuff. I’m ready to climb the ladder... I think ‘Prelim Pedro’ is a great next step. He’s never been finished. I’m definitely looking to go in there put his lights out. I don’t want to go to a decision. Some people don’t mind going to a decision. Not me. I want to go out there and put his lights out. If it does [go to decision], I’m not going to be sad at the end of the day. If I whoop his ass for 15 [minutes], I’m not going to be sad. But I’m definitely looking to go out there and get my hand raised with a finish.”

