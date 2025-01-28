"A minor speed bump" - Young star Johan Ghazali hungry for redemption after losing to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

Johan Ghazali subscribes to the thinking that a professional athlete's mindset plays a significant role in determining how far they could go in their careers.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star was defeated for the second time in his ONE tenure when he starred in a back-and-forth war of attrition with fellow blue-chip prospect Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate took to Instagram after the loss and assured his fans that he remains in good spirits. He wrote in the caption:

"Alhamdulillah, just a minor speed bump in my journey... I will be back. Thank you everyone for the support. 👊🏻❤️🇲🇾"

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Malaysian-American and 'Panda Kick' showed off why they are two of the most exciting up-and-comers in ONE's Muay Thai ranks as they relentlessly pursued a finish.

Despite the fight not turning out in his favor, 'Jojo' still possesses superstar potential because the 18-year-old is nowhere near the prime of his career, yet he has already experienced enormous success.

Johan Ghazali grateful for Superbon Training Camp's help with ONE 170 preparations

Johan Ghazali reached out to ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and his famed Superbon Training Camp to prepare for Johan Estupinan's near-unpredictable offense.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of ONE 170, Ghazali said:

"It has helped me so much, even after the first or two weeks, I already learned so much from these guys, Nong-O, Superbon, Petchtanong, and Trainer Gae, there's so many great fighters around me. I learn so much every single day. They've taught me so many things, which involved my own style and how to change my style. From punches, elbows, kicks, and everything... it's just been a dream come true working with these killers."

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.