"A model for a coddle" - Conor McGregor sends a message to Conan O'Brien as the TV host visits Dublin 

UFC superstar Conor McGregor welcomed popular American television host and comedian Conan O'Brien to his home city of Dublin, Ireland.

O'Brien posted about his visit to the capital of the Republic of Ireland on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I'm in Dublin, where I was just named 'Ireland's Next Top Model.'"

O'Brien was met with a warm reception from one of the foremost personalities of the country. 'The Notorious' quoted the post and offered graciously to host O'Brien and his team.

He wrote:

"A model for a coddle [face with tears of joy emoji] Hit me up Conan! I’v the best food and drink in all of Ireland! I will look after you and team! [shamrock emoji] [United States of America flag]"

O'Brien is most likely in the Republic of Ireland to shoot for his travel show, 'Conan Without Borders', where he interacts with locals of a new country in each epsiode and showcases their culture.

Michael Chandler believes the heavier weight class will favor him against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is expected make his much-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler this year. He announced that the two will square off in a middleweight bout on June 28.

Chandler spoke to TMZ Sports in a recent interview and stated that he was naturally closer to the proposed weight than 'The Notorious'. He explained how Conor McGregor is heavier and will not be able to move like he used to at lightweight and featherweight.

Chandler said:

"I think I am naturally bigger than him. If you remember he's a natural 145'er who started making his name by cherry-picking 135'ers. I've carried this mass for the last 15 years and fought at lightweight with it... Conor has gained weight, gotten bigger. We haven't seen how he's going to fair with that extra muscle mass and extra size. I don't think he'll be able to move like the Conor of old. He won't be able to have the same reaction time, footwork or be as light on his feet at 170 or 185 pounds. I think it benefits me, so whenever they wanna do it, I'm ready."

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments in the interview below (2:43):