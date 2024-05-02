"A natural legacy" - Halil Amir wants to lead by example when he attains ONE Championship gold

As long as he keeps winning, knockout specialist Halil Amir knows he will get a chance to fight for an MMA world title one day.

Like every martial artist, 'No Mercy' wants to have gold wrapped around his waist before he calls it a day, something he revealed to ONE Championship during a recent interview.

Above all, the Antalya native, a father and a loving husband, wants to set a good example for his kids, whichever route they take in the future.

Halil Amir shared:

"Becoming a world champion is a natural legacy. When my children grow up, I want them to be proud of me and look up to me as an example."

His case could be made easier if he extends his unbeaten resume to 11-0 at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

That evening inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Halil Amir shares the Circle with Kyrgyzstan warrior Akbar Abdullaev in a featherweight joust.

With three back-to-back victories, including two quick finishes against Ahmed Mujtaba and former ONE lightweight world title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin, the 29-year-old is in good stead to achieve his longtime goal of vying for gold someday.

Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev won't be the only KO specialists at ONE Fight Night 22

Apart from two proven knockout specialists in Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev, ONE Fight Night 22 is loaded with warriors who share a similar penchant for wrapping proceedings early.

In the main event, ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, who has two third-round finishes, meets hard-hitting Natalia Diachkova. The latter booked her ticket to ONE gold with three first-round knockouts at ONE Friday Fights.

Meanwhile, Sinsamut Klinmee has displayed his habit of obtaining highlight-reel victories on three occasions in the promotion. His dance partner, Dmitry Menshikov, enters this contest off two opening stanza knockouts.

Another notable knockout artist competing in the spectacle is Chinese MMA veteran Zhang Lipeng. He owns 13 KOs from 34 career wins.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3.