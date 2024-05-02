WATCH: Halil Amir unloads pure power against hard-hitting Timofey Nastyukhin in electrifying ONE Championship debut

Halil Amir exploded onto the scene in ONE Championship, delivering a dominant performance in his promotional debut.

This Friday night, May 3, Amir returns to the Circle gunning for his fourth-straight win when he meets another streaking standout with eyes on one day becoming a ONE world champion, Akbar Abdullaev.

But first, ONE is looking back at Amir's spectacular showing against Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022.

"Halil Amir is always hunting for the finish. Can the Turkish phenom stay undefeated against Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video?"

After scoring a highlight-reel knockout of Nastyukhin in his first appearance, 'No Mercy' promptly followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over Maurice Abevi five months later. He made it three in a row in November, besting former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 16.

Overall, Amir is a perfect 10-0 in his mixed martial arts career. Will the Turkish standout add another big win to his ONE Championship resume at ONE Fight Night 22 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium?

Halil Amir faces a tough test in undefeated standout Akbar Abdullaev

Standing in Amir's way of another notable win is Akbar Abdullaev, another 10-0 fighter who has seen a spectacular start to his own run under the ONE Championship banner.

Making his debut in March 2023, Abdullaev only needed 44 seconds to finish Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 8. Four months later, he outdid himself with a 40-second knockout of Aaron Canarte. Will 'Bakal' finish things even faster when he steps back into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in just a few short hours?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.