“A ONE event in London” - Fans are hyped for Liam Harrison’s impending return to the Circle

Fans have voiced their opinions on what should be next for Liam Harrison.

In August 2022, Harrison’s two-fight winning streak earned him a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. Despite his world-class skills, ‘Hitman’ came up short at ONE on Prime Video 1, as Nong-O wouldn’t be denied.

The Thai superstar landed several devastating leg kicks, which Harrison couldn’t recover from, leading to a first-round TKO loss for the Leeds native. Unfortunately, ‘Hitman’ suffered more than a defeat, as Nong-O’s leg kicks forced him to undergo knee surgery.

Over a year later, Harrison is nearing a return to the Circle. As a result, ONE shared a video of him training with the following caption:

“"Hitman" has COUNTERS 💪 What's on the horizon for Liam Harrison? @liambadco”

Several fans commented what they think should be next for ‘Hitman’:

“A ONE event in London.”

“Would love to see him have a chance to get that one back against Nong O. He should probably take another fight first though. Yorkshire represents 🔥🔥”

“Seksan vs Harrison would be fire 🔥”

“@liambadco vs @felipe_lobo_mt”

Instagram comments

Liam Harrison started his ONE tenure in the featherweight division. Following back-to-back losses, he moved down to bantamweight and solidified himself as a world title contender with two first-round knockouts to get the fight against Nong-O Hama.

Harrison has accomplished plenty in his fighting career, but he’s not done yet. The 38-year-old is still focused on adding ONE gold to his collection, which isn’t far out of reach due to the reigning world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, wanting to fight him.

Before focusing on Haggerty, ‘Hitman’ must secure a win in his highly-anticipated return. It’ll be intriguing to see if he can complete his inspiring comeback by emerging victorious in his first fight back.