UFC world hail Megan Olivi for perfect reply to fan who calls her a 'Karen' for vocally defending fighters - "You pressure-cooked him" 

UFC presenter Megan Olivi is not one to be messed around with, as one internet troll found out the hard way. Olivi, who turned 37 on August 29, put up a wholesome birthday on Instagram and was rather unprovokedly labeled a 'Karen' by one internet user.

@karl_7___ called Olivi a 'Karen' for defending Belal Muhammad from a fan's stupid questions during a press conference. Megan Olivi absolutely buried the fan with her response, doubling down on her stance of defending fighters. The UFC presenter wrote:

"Oh I disappointed you, Karl? It is my job to be the bad guy up there. I’d rather you call me a “Karen” for protecting fighters from incessant bullshit and people looking for a viral moments then sitting up there not doing my job and letting the disrespect flow. Where you there? Did you also hear the vitriol being yelling from fandoms in the crowd? No. They’re professional athletes who give their time for fans – not your punching bag because you watch them on TV. I will always put the fighters first. Get mad about it."

And Belal Muhammad didn't forget to express his gratitude as well.

Fans had a field day watching the troll getting owned by Olivi. @Redthe. wrote:

"You pressure-cooked him regardless"

@samgonzalez92 wrote:

"put this in the list of biggest ufc beat downs"

@ChampCampMMA Wrote:

"Damn stright Megan is MMA Queen"

When Megan Olivi shut down a fan for asking Belal Muhammad a stupid question

Belal Muhammad, Miesha Tate, Kelvin Gastelum, Maycee Barber, and Brendan Allen were guest fighters for a Q&A session with fans ahead of UFC 291 as the promotion celebrated its 30th anniversary. A fan took a sly dig at Muhammad's grappling-heavy style by asking him if he could win a street fight via decision. 'Remember The Name' responded:

"That's a great question. I'll meet you outside, then we'll find out."

Megan Olivi came to Muhammad's defense, absolutely schooling the fan by shutting down his microphone. The presenter said:

"Listen, you're not talking. We're not gonna do that again. I'll shut the mics off."

