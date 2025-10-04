"A piece of his head" - Joe Rogan makes hilarious request for gift from UFC star Michael Page

Joe Rogan and Michael Page recently engaged in a discussion during which they reminisced about one of Page's knockout victories. The UFC color commentator also seemingly made a humorous remark in regards to that.

'Venom' is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 319. Weeks later, he recently appeared on episode #170 of The JRE MMA Show. During their conversation, Rogan brought up Page's knockout win over Evangelista Santos in 2016.

In response, 'Venom' highlighted how he wanted to bring a special gift for the UFC commentator, saying:

"I actually brought some gifts for you, but one of the things I actually wanted to bring for you..."

Rogan intercepted and said:

"Don't tell me you brought a piece of his head."

Check out Joe Rogan and Michael Page's conversation here (7:00):

Page and Santos faced off at Bellator 158, where Page secured victory with a flying knee strike. While this moment became a highlight of Page's career, Santos unfortunately suffered a fracture in his frontal sinus. After a few months, he ultimately decided to retire from competition.

Joe Rogan lauds Michael Page as the "biggest puzzle" in MMA

Michael Page made his promotional debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299, where he won by unanimous decision. Although he lost his next fight against Ian Garry at UFC 303, Page bounced back and is now on a two-fight winning streak, having defeated Shara Magomedov and Jared Cannonier.

On episode #2364 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator highlighted Page's fighting style, saying:

"You've got Michael 'Venom' Page, who's like the biggest puzzle in the entire sport. That guy, good luck training for that guy. Just good luck. Super tall welterweight who moves like nobody, who was a world point-fighting champion... He's super creative, and he also knows how to wrestle now, knows jiu-jitsu now. So now he's a mixed martial arts fighter, but he's got this one skill set that's crazy unique... What MVP is doing is something totally different. Like, you can't even touch him." [14:14 of the episode]

