Michael 'Venom' Page looks back at Evangelista 'Cyborg' Santos' horrific skull break from his flying knee - "No bruise, no cut, no nothing"

The UFC's freshest debutante Michael 'Venom' Page has achieved 13 of his 22 professional victories via knockout, but none have been as destructive as his flying knee against Evangelista Santos.

Page took on Santos in his seventh Bellator outing at Bellator 158 on July 16, 2016 at the O2 Arena in London. Undefeated at the time with a 10-0 professional record, Page capitalized in the second round and landed a knee right on Santos' forehead.

Page was asked by content creator Nina-Marie Daniele in a UFC interview about his flying knee against 'Cyborg'. He revealed a surprising fact about the aftermath of the knockout. Page also termed it as one of the most memorable moments of his career. He said:

"Haha. Well, I guess they saw how it was. For me, what was most surprising for me is that normally, bone on bone and even just like after fights in general, you know you have sores and aches and bruises. And sometimes... it's where you've hit somebody. It's just that impact. I had nothing, no bruise, no cut, no nothing. It was strange because I was expecting my knee to swell up or like I said, there'd be a cut on there but nothing. So yeah, in terms of effect on me; no effect. Obviously it was damaging shot, obviously one of the most memorable things of my career."

Colby Covington dismisses Michael 'Venom' Page after his UFC debut - "Guy's just hype"

Michael Page made his UFC debut at UFC 299 against experienced veteran Kevin Holland.

Page was clinical in his performance and won the fight comfortably via a unanimous decision. Fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington commented on Page's debut and was dismissive in his review.

Covington referenced Page's loss against Mike Perry in bare knuckle boxing and refused to buy into Page's hype. 'Chaos' said:

"The guy is trash. He's a bum. Look at his last fight before that. He got beat buy a guy that fights in Indian casinos. He got beat by Mike Perry, we saw how the Mike Perry experience went in the UFC. Guy got his crooked, smashed and knocked out like three or four times in a row. It just shows, I mean the guy's just hype."

Check out Colby Covington's full comments on Michael 'Venom' Page (23:17):