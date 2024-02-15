"A plea deal is his best bet" - Fans react after Cain Velasquez attempted murder trial is delayed again

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez’s attempted murder trial was delayed once again and fans gave mixed reactions to the news.

Velasquez allegedly chased a vehicle that carried Harry Goularte, the person alleged to have molested his son. The 41-year-old fired at the vehicle and Goularte’s stepfather suffered injuries as a result.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and a few other crimes. The authorities deemed him a risk to the public and the former UFC heavyweight champion had to spend eight months behind bars. He was later put under house arrest and was allowed to travel on a few occasions accompanied by authorities.

Velasquez appeared in the Santa Clara County Court in front of two judges on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. According to a report from MMA Fighting, the prosecutors are in talks for a potential plea deal with the defense attorneys. If the defense attorneys are unwilling to accept the potential plea deal, Velasquez will face the trial setting on Apr. 24, 2024.

Santa Clara County Assistant District Attorney Aaron French said that he would prefer to have the trial date on Wednesday. However, he noted that since the prosecutors were open for negotiations with the defense attorneys, he would be open for discussion if they reached a resolution before the trial date.

“A plea deal is his best bet. If your starting defense is "I got CTE", you're already f***ed. Take the deal, hope the court is lenient, and serve your time.”

“I 100% agree with Cain's intentions, but 100% disagree with his plan of action.”

“What p*sses me off the most about this case is it still says ‘the man who was accused of molesting his son’ meaning that guy also hasn’t been tried and is walking around free right now.”

“We all love Cain for his accomplishments in fighting but the dude needs to go to jail. He could have killed innocent people shooting on the highway. That’s reckless and insane.”

Harry Goularte's trial setting also delayed in Cain Velasquez’s son’s molestation case

The alleged molestation incident with Cain Velasquez’s son took place at a daycare center run by the parents of the accused Harry Goularte. He was arrested in February 2022 after an investigation and released on a $50,000 bail. Velasquez's son testified against the alleged offender in February 2023.

Goularte has been charged for a lewd act with a child among other charges and he has pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, he could face up to eight years in prison with a $10,000 fine.

Goularte virtually appeared in court in July 2023. According to a report from MMA Junkie, the presiding judge granted his trial-setting hearing till Aug. 30, 2023. There has been no further update regarding the case.