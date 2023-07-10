In an Instagram post, Conor McGregor is seen enjoying reggae with his family. The fans couldn't resist but appreciate him for being a "real family man" in the comments.

'The Notorious' Posted:

"Reggae Sunday at @clubhousehamptons! What a spot! Fun for the whole family! One of those awesome spots."

User @jatin.1901 commended McGregor:

"A real family man!"

User @baggaa08 termed McGregor a "role model:"

"bro got the life he fought for, full role model to follow...LONG LIVE THE MAC KING👑".

This fan complimented McGregor for being a good father:

"Great father .Kids have it like you wouldn’t believe haha."

Conor McGregor has a beautiful family, comprising his fiancee, Dee Devlin, and three kids. The couple has been together since 2018, and McGregor has acknowledged Devlin's significance in his life on multiple occasions. She manages the former UFC lightweight champion's finances and training schedule, besides being a part of the promotional and management team for his whiskey brand, Proper Twelve.

Michael Chandler fires mocks Conor McGregor on Twitter

The former UFC double champion Conor McGregor was taken head-on by rival Michael Chandler on Twitter. The seventh season of TUF 31 is yet to be released, but a video showing McGregor pushing Chandler in its sixth episode has been widely watched. Now 'Iron' has reacted to the taunts of 'The Notorious' by mocking him for having small hands.

Check out Chandler's tweet here:

"Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days…but still the same TINY hands."

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA 🏼 Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days…but still the same TINY hands. Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days…but still the same TINY hands. ✋🏼 https://t.co/vnLC6gl8qE

Michael Chandler posted a series of tweets against McGregor, with his hands being the subject. McGregor and Chandler have been going back and forth on social media for a while now. Despite all the buildup and animosity, the fight between the two has yet to be officially announced.

