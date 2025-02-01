"A real mothaf*ckin G" - Fans react as VICE TV drops first look at Nick Diaz's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode

Fans recently reacted after VICE TV released their first look at this week's episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage', which will focus on the career of Nick Diaz. The episode will go in-depth on the Stockton native's infamous five-year ban as a result of a failed drug test for cannabis and discuss public backlash that it sparked.

The episode, titled: 'Nick Diaz vs. The World', airs on VICE TV this coming Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET and features some of his peers and past opponents. Producer Tim Healy recently confirmed that the former UFC competitor took part in a lengthy three hour interview, so there is no doubt that his story will be told in his own words.

Check out VICE TV's first look at the next episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage' below:

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement in seeing the Stockton native's career being documented. They mentioned that Diaz has had a massive impact on the sport and bashed the infamous decision to hand him a five-year suspension:

"A real mothaf*ckin G"

"It was such a dumb decision to cancel Nick Diaz for 5 years. That's time we could've seen him make history"

"Can't wait! I love Nick. Forever NDA!"

Check out fans' comments below:

Fan reaction to VICE TV's latest 'Dark Side of the Cage' preview [Image courtesy: @vicetv on Instagram]

Nick Diaz won the inaugural Strikeforce welterweight championship

Nick Diaz achieved a great deal of success during his legendary MMA career including winning the inaugural Strikeforce welterweight championship.

During his stint with the promotion, there was no denying that Diaz was among their biggest stars and was considered one of the top fighters outside the UFC.

Last week marked 15 years since the Stockton native won the title after earning a first round TKO over Marius Zaromskis at Strikeforce: Miami. His reign was a lengthy one as he went on to make three successful title defenses, including his famous TKO win over Paul Daley, before joining the UFC after his contract was absorbed by the promotion.

Check out MMA History Today's X post regarding Diaz's Strikeforce welterweight title win below:

