"We’ve got a schedule” - Dana White addresses Magomed Ankalaev fighting Alex Pereira during Ramadan

Magomed Ankalaev's long-awaited title shot against Alex Pereira has come to fruition, and they will clash for the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 on Mar. 8. However, the month of Ramadan takes place from 28 Feb. until 29 Mar.

Having pushed for a title fight since suffering a draw in his attempt to secure championship gold against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, Ankalaev would certainly not have passed up a chance to face Pereira, even if it happened during the month of Ramadan.

Following the recently held Power Slap 11 event in Saudi Arabia, UFC and Power Slap CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media. He was asked why he did not "spare" the Russian fighter the decision of having to fight for the title in Ramadan.

White said this:

"Why didn't I spare him? Well, listen. If you have so many Muslim fighters and none of them will fight during a block of [time], what happens when they're champions? We've got a schedule. If you want the opportunity, you've got to fight."

Watch Dana White discuss Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below (16:30):

Alex Pereira is eager to "make fun" of Magomed Ankalaev following UFC 313

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will headline UFC 313, while Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker will go to war in the co-main event.

Throughout 2024, Ankalaev accused the Brazilian of avoiding a fight with him, which only served to annoy 'Poatan'. He shared his own thoughts, pointing the finger at the title challenger as the one making negotiations difficult.

It seems as though Pereira has grown frustrated with his upcoming opponent's antics. The light heavyweight champion recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he sent a stern warning the way of Ankalaev.

'Poatan' warned that if the Dagestani fighter did not back up his pre-fight trash talk, then Pereira would make him one of MMA's laughing stocks. He said this:

"If [Ankalaev] doesn't back up what he says, people have already seen me making fun of my other opponents. Sometimes I joke and stuff, but this is the guy I'm really going to make fun of."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

