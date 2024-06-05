"A real warrior" - Fans find inspiration in Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon's gritty way to the top of the Muay Thai world

Current undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon is known not only for his incredible skills and showmanship inside the ring but also for his golden heart.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, Rodtang revealed that he gave up his childhood dream of pursuing soccer and instead opted to be a professional fighter to help his family from poverty.

The promotion captioned the post with:

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger💪Can 'The Iron Man' overcome Denis Puric this Friday at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @rodtang_jitmungnon"

In the eight-slide post, 'The Iron Man' narrated that he selected the 'art of eight limbs' because he was paid more than playing soccer when he was a kid. And this decision has changed his life drastically.

Now, he is the highest-paid Muay Thai fighter and can more than support his family's needs while simultaneously enjoying his global popularity as one of the best pound-for-pound pure strikers in the world today.

Fans are inspired by Rodtang's story of getting his family out of poverty

This incredible rags-to-riches story of Rodtang has inspired thousands of fans, particularly platform users @ffucklabenn, @brandonsupersaiyan, @steven_steveo, and @drkishs, as they gave high praise for the Jitmuangnon Gym representative.

Their positive messages spearheaded the post's comment section, as they commented:

"A real warrior. He was afraid but he still did it for his family. this is someone you should strive to be like"

"That's the man right there! What a journey!"

"A true warrior! Nobody can take that away"

"How they enter the sport to help their families is beautiful ❤️"

Rodtang is now ready to take on the tough challenge of Denis Puric on June 7 in the co-main event of the ONE 167 card for their flyweight kickboxing match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.