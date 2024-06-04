"The Saenchai special" - Fans love Rodtang's homage to the great Saenchai in Singapore showdown against Joseph Lasiri

Current undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has not only collected 14 wins in his ONE Championship career but also compiled incredible highlights that thrilled fans. One of his most unforgettable moments inside the circle was when he fought Joseph Lasiri in November 2022.

They collided in a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown at ONE on Prime Video 4 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The promotion published the video on Instagram and captioned it with:

"You see him rolling 🤸‍♂️ What new moves will Rodtang reveal against Denis Puric at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @rodtang_jitmungnon"

Trending

In the video, 'The Iron Man' pulled off the signature move of Muay Thai icon Saenchai during his match with 'The Hurricane'. Although he wasn't able to put him to sleep with the strike, he was successful in landing the clean shot.

This delighted the fans, as platform users @f._valentine, @milobrotherscustoms, @ang.ako, @academica_da_rua_lazer gave praise to the Thai star, as they commented on the post with:

"He did the Saenchai special"

"Saenchai Cartwheel Special ! OHWEEEE!!!!"

"Paying Homage to the great saenchai 😂"

"Capoeira 🤸‍♂️🇧🇷🇧🇷"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang looks for another highlight reel knockout win against Denis Puric at ONE 167

After nearly five months on the shelf due to an injured left hand, Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns to action when he faces Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 this Friday, US primetime.

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative wants to add 'The Bosnian Menace' to his victim list, which already includes Edgar Tabares, Danial Williams, Jonathan Haggerty, Tagir Khalilov, and Petchdam Petchyindee.

Furthermore, he wants to silence Puric for criticizing him for not being tested by what he perceives as some of the most dangerous fighters in the weight class.

ONE 167 goes down at Impact Arena and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.