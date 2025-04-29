"A really good opportunity" - Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex reflects on first taste of gold in ONE Championship

Current ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex was grateful to ONE Championship for giving her the golden opportunity to fight for a world title in her first match under the promotion in October 2018 at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes card.

Stamp recently appeared on the Mightycast for an interview, where she talked about how she maximized the opportunity, beat Chunag Kai Ting, and gained a lot of fans in one night, as she explained the effect of her victory during that night:

"The first I got was the kickboxing championship. That was a really, really good opportunity, because I fought in Impact Arena in Thailand, where everyone knows me just from that fight, and everyone knows the Stamp Dance."

Watch Stamp's full interview here:

That championship wasn't the only one Stamp captured, as she also won the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title and the MMA gold to make history and become the first-ever athlete in the world's largest martial arts organization to win three world titles in three different sports.

The Fairtex Training Center is expected to square off agianst interim queen Denice Zamboanga next in a ONE atomweight MMA world championship unification showdown.

Stamp Fairtex says that she will have her degree soon

The Fairtex Training Center standout shared that she will also have her college degree soon after returning to school while she was out of action inside the ring and recovering from injury.

Stamp made use of her time well to finish her studies and now will enjoy her new degree in Digital Marketing, as she told Demetrious Johnson in her recent guesting on MightyCast:

"Two years. Then after I finished that, I continued - I paid for myself - for another two years. This Sunday, I will have my graduation. I will have my degree in digital marketing."

