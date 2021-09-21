"A sensitive little pansy" - Alexander Volkanovski goes off on Brian Ortega, vows to 'fix him up' at UFC 266

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski claims that his opponent Brian Ortega is "a sensitive little pansy." He also said he'll "fix him up" in their main event clash at UFC 266 this weekend.

"Obviously, when you're spending so much time with someone, against someone that you are going to compete with, certain things are going to, I wouldn't say get under your skin, but annoy you. You know you're probably, you know, what I first thought of the bloke, that's completely changed you know? Do I think of him as the worst human being? Probably not but I do think he's a sensitive little pansy. Yeah, I do. That's what I think of him. I'll fix him up," Alexander Volkanovski said.

Volkanovski and Ortega coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year.

In the first episode of UFC's Embedded series, Volkanovski revealed that the experience at TUF changed his opinion about Ortega.

Check out the first episode of UFC Embedded below:

Although Volkanovski and Ortega had a few confrontational moments at TUF, there sometimes appeared to be mutual respect between the pair. Volkanovski was also seen pulling off pranks and indulging in banter with his counterpart.

Alexander Volkanovski predicts third-round finish against Brian Ortega

MMA By The Numbers @NumbersMMA



Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega



#UFC266 Here's a look at how the advanced stats line up for this week's main eventAlexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega Here's a look at how the advanced stats line up for this week's main event



Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega



#UFC266 https://t.co/TR98IkBJc0

Alexander Volkanovski is confident in his abilities going into the fight. He predicted a third-round stoppage win against Ortega this weekend. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the Aussie fighter revealed how he sees the bout with Ortega playing out. Volkanovski plans to tire Ortega and then finish him off in the later rounds.

Also Read

"Obviously Ortega, he’s a durable guy. And while he is fresh, with jiu jitsu being his game, early on he will be harder to submit. So then you’ve got the knockout, but he is durable too. Has a decent chin. But once I start fatiguing him, causing him to crumble… mate, that’s when the opportunities will be endless. So I’m feeling the third round,” Alexander Volkanovski said.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh