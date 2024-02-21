“A sister I never had” - Floyd Mayweather breaks down in agony over death of only person who knew his “deepest secrets”

Floyd Mayweather recently revealed profound anguish after losing the only person privy to his most intimate secrets.

The undefeated boxing legend experienced a significant loss beyond the confines of the ring, one that proved to be immensely challenging to overcome. Less than a year has passed since Mayweather bid farewell to his personal assistant, Marikit 'Kitchie' Laurico, yet the grief continues to weigh heavily on him.

During a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, 'Money' broke down with emotion as he spoke about Laurico and described her as the most compassionate and selfless woman he has ever known. He emphasized that his former assistant was not just an employee but also his closest confidante and dearest friend:

"People really wouldn't understand that people like your drivers and your assistants are your best friend. Kitchie was the only person in life that I could talk about anything to, who knew my deepest secrets. There was no male or female in my life that I told more stuff than her."

He added:

"She taught me a lot, and she helped me a lot. Through rain, sleet, snow, or hail, she had my back. All my assistant wanted to do was support me and help me be the best man I can be and she wanted my kids just to be positive and she was a positive person. We argue, we debate, we help each other ... that's a sister I never had. A best friend I ever had."

'Kitchie' served as Mayweather's dedicated assistant for many years. She passed away unexpectedly last March at the age of 47, after representing 'Money' for over a decade. Following a serendipitous encounter with Mayweather, Laurico became an integral part of 'The Money Team'.

Floyd Mayweather faces pro-Palestinian crowd confrontation in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather was recently confronted by a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Las Vegas.

Last week, Mayweather was in Nevada to introduce his vape brand. However, the occasion swiftly shifted direction when pro-Palestinian demonstrators appeared to dominate the scene, loudly chanting "Free Palestine" to challenge 'Money'.

The protestors' anger likely stemmed from Mayweather's unwavering backing of Israel, which has become more apparent over time. The 46-year-old American regularly showcases this support on his social media platforms.

In response to the escalation of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict last October, Mayweather dispatched his private jets to Tel Aviv, delivering 5000 pounds of supplies to both civilian and military recipients.