"A slap with no response" - Nate Diaz hints at moral victory over Khabib Nurmagomedov in latest tweet

UFC veteran Nate Diaz seems to believe he has a moral victory over lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Stockton Slugger is possibly alluding to their infamous altercation that took place at the World Series of Fighting (now the Professional Fighters League) back in 2015.

At the event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team were present to watch the Eagle's brother compete while Nate Diaz and his elder brother Nick were in the arena to watch their friend Jake Shields in action. During the event, the Diaz brothers got involved in an altercation with Nurmagomedov and his teammates.

The younger Diaz slapped Khabib Nurmagomedov on the head and has once again taken to Twitter to possibly take a dig at the Dagestani fighter. Nate Diaz claimed that a slap without any response from Nurmagomedov shows that he has moral victory over the 29-0 fighter.

"A slap with no response is all the way victory", said Diaz in the tweet he later deleted.

Nate Diaz explains why he slapped Nurmagomedov back in 2015

Detailing the incident in a 2019 interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz claimed that it was actually Khabib and his teammates who provoked him before the heated altercation. Diaz claimed that the Eagle and his teammates were ridiculing the Stockton native, which pushed him into landing the first blow.

"When I ran into him and his team at the World Series, I was standing there watching Jake, my friend, fight. And they took a group picture with me behind them, just to laugh at me, make fun of me. Khabib is like, ‘Ah, come on, man,’ and they’re all laughing, 12 Russian dudes," said Diaz.

"I slapped him in his face for making fun of me and I’m like, ‘What?’ And he didn’t do nothing. I was outside furious. So I waited for him to come out there and I went to get him again and he ran off," Diaz added.

You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it’s clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk pic.twitter.com/xvJoO8thxo — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 13, 2019

However, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov, it wasn't him but Nate Diaz who 'ran away like a coward' during the altercation. Nurmagomedov shared footage of the chaos that ensued during the altercation and said that he and his teammates 'smashed' Nate Diaz and his team on the night.