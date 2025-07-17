“A special motivation” - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao says becoming a father changed his perspective on life

Rising Filipino mixed martial arts prospect and Team Lakay star Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao of the Philippines revealed that becoming a father has provided him with renewed purpose and drive in his budding MMA career.

The 23-year-old Baguio City native has embraced his new role as 'dad' while maintaining prime focus on his fighting career. Sangiao's personal milestone has added deeper purpose to his pursuit of success in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sangiao talked about how becoming a father has impacted his mindset, and opened up about his new source of inspiration.

'The Machine' said:

"Of course, becoming a father gave me a special motivation that pushed me to win this fight. As a father, what I am doing now is for my son."

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao thankful to overcome tough challenger Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33: "I expected him to be strong"

Team Lakay prince Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao knew he was in for a rough night against dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend.

But even though he was able to tap out his foe with a rear-naked choke, Sangiao acknowledged the Mongolian's strength.

He told ONE Championship:

"I expected him to be strong in the first round and he was but I still executed the game plan to take him down until he was consumed."

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video streamed live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

