"A special soul" - Gervonta Davis' massive affordable housing gesture earns waves of respect from fans 

Earlier this year, boxing superstar Gervonta Davis gained the praise of fans for his turkey giveaway to Baltimore natives during Thanksgiving. Now, the boxer has once again received applause for another credible endeavor.

This Thursday, Davis returned to Baltimore to buy a nine-house block in his old childhood neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester. 'Tank,' who bagged a massive payday of $30 million for his fight with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, is planning to renovate and create affordable housing on the block.

Suffice it to say boxing fans are happy with their superstar's actions and rushed to social media to note their appreciation for Davis.

Watch Gervonta Davis being awarded the City Council of Baltimore Presidential Citation below:

Check a few reactions below:

"I adore me some Gervonta. I've always felt he is a special soul."

"I'm definitely proud of my favorite boxer giving back to his city."

"Amazing inside the ring and outside the ring. 'Tank' is more than an athlete now. He's a role model, and this is only the beginning of his story."

"Congratulations 'Tank', you're doing a good thing."

"Proud of my favourite boxer that's so real s**t."

"People saying he ducking, [the] whole time he doing big things!"

"The face of boxing does things outside the boxing ring."

"BIG RESPECT! B-MORE GREAT!!!"

"I like this soft-spoken young man called 'Tank.' He will get it back 1,000 fold!"

Gervonta Davis claims judge is keeping him from training and his kids

While Gervonta Davis is doing his part to give back to society, he has been known to get in trouble with the law on occasions, and one such incident is allegedly keeping him from his training and kids.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old spent 44 days in a Baltimore jail owing to a hit-and-run case that ended up injuring four people. According to MARCA, the repercussions of the incident are seemingly still haunting the pugilist.

While 'Tank' was hoping to spend Christmas with his children and get back into training, the judge handling his case has reportedly ruled against it.

In a recent post on X, Davis accused the judge of having ill intent against him:

