"A star was born" - Michael Chandler discusses his WWE Monday Night Raw promo in Anaheim, which led to throat issues

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler featured in a WWE event, the promotion's sister company under the TKO Group umbrella. 'Iron' an appearance on Monday Night Raw and called for UFC superstar Conor McGregor to make his much-awaited return against him.

Check out Michael Chandler's promo on Monday Night Raw below:

Chandler discussed his promo with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and revealed that his voice has taken a hit due to his promo. He said:

“Injured. I’m injured. Absolutely injured, I’m on injured reserve. Yeah, I was in Anaheim, now I’m on the East Coast, did some stuff here. I have to tell everybody, hey I’m not sick, I literally injured my voice on Monday Night Raw. [Because you were screaming] So loud."

"But before I went on, one of the producers was like, hey, this microphone is gated. Gated means you have to speak up and I’m like, I don’t think that’ll be a problem. But umm, you know, the moment took over and a star was born.”

Chandler also revealed that the promo was impromptu and there was no script. He explained that he was present at the event with others from the UFC roster as part of the first efforts to get UFC fans and WWE fans to crossover.

“So it was planned, I was gonna be at Monday Night RAW. So, obviously, TKO Group, WWE, UFC, all one big happy family. So, this was the first time that they were kinda intermingling the UFC crowd with the WWE crowd, bring in some fighters, it was me, Jalen Turner, Giga was there, Tabitha Ricci and Kevin Walsh were there."

"So, we had some people in the suite, you know, mixing and mingling with the fans, the crossover has begun. And they put me down in the front row and then I took matters in my own hands… And then magic happened. There was nothing prepared, I was thrown into the fire.”

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments in the interview below (0:40):

Fans react to Michael Chandler's WWE cameo

Fans have reacted to Michael Chandler's brief appearance on Monday Night Raw on Instagram.

Some compared his mic skills to Universal Champion Roman Reigns while others commented on a potential contract with the WWE.

"You’re already better on the mic than Roman Reigns 😂," wrote one fan.

"Y’all hating on Mike but he just picked up a huge bag in WWE and it’s fake sgit 😂," commented another.

Chandler's next fight was also a topic of discussion among fans.

"Conor destroyed your career. No wait you actually destroyed your career. Keep waiting," wrote one fan.

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans comments on Michael Chandler's promo.