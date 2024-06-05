“A step towards my ultimate goal” - Denice Zamboanga says each passing fight brings her closer to Stamp’s gold

Every mark in the win column is just one more step toward Denice Zamboanga's ultimate goal — to challenge for the ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

'The Menace' was scheduled to do exactly that at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, but reigning atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex suffered an injury while training, forcing her to bow out of the bout in lieu of surgery. Determined to stay on the card and further establish herself as the next woman in line, Zamboanga will now square off with 'Lil Monkey' Noelle Grandjean.

Trending

Though she's understandably frustrated by the postponement of her first ONE world title opportunity, Denice Zamboanga is more than happy to accept a replacement opponent as it'll just be one more stepping stone to her dream of hoisting 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold above her head.

"Every fight is a step towards my ultimate goal, and I’m determined to show that I deserve to be in contention for the belt," Zamboanga told the promotion in a recent interview.

Noelle Grandjean has upset on her mind going into ONE 167 against Denice Zamboanga

With a 10-2 record in her mixed martial arts career, Zamboanga is riding a two-fight win streak, scoring W's against 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba. She also holds notable victories over top-five ranked contender Jihin Radzuan and Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi.

As for Noelle Grandjean, the Thai-Frenchwoman is looking to climb back into the win column after coming up short against undefeated sensation Chihiro Sawada at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Will 'Lil Monkey' score the biggest win of her career and invade the loaded atomweight rankings on short notice, or will Zamboanga further establish herself as the division's most formidable contender?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.