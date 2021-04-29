"A straight-up banger" - Mike Trizano promises 'lots of blood' against Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 26 [Exclusive]

Mike Trizano will be back in action at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8 against Ludovit Klein.

The last time the UFC featherweight appeared inside the cage was against Grant Dawson in May 2019, where he suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career via rear-naked choke submission in the second round.

The setback was followed up by a couple of urgent knee surgeries that 'The Lone Wolf' had to undergo, which kept him from rebounding right away - and then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Now that he is headed back to the octagon, Trizano promises a firecracker of a contest with Ludovit Klein. Speaking to John Hyon Ko for Sportskeeda MMA, Mike Trizano said that fans can expect "a straight-up banger - lots of blood" from his fight next week.

Mike Trizano on the matchup with Ludovit Klein:

Mike Trizano was originally scheduled to return against Rafael Alves at UFC Vegas 19 but had to pull out of the fight because of a critical ankle injury. He will now face Slovakia's Ludovit Klein, who made his UFC debut last September against Shane Young and won the fight via a head kick knockout in the first round. However, he missed weight by five pounds for the featherweight bout, and the contest took place at 150 pounds catchweight.

Mike Trizano thinks his matchup with Ludovit Klein is a great one.

"I think it's a great matchup. I think it's gonna be a hell of a fight. I am excited to get in there and really just let it all go. I hope he is training hard. I have been training my a*s off. I am gonna go in there and get the W."

When asked how he felt about his opponents not making weight, Mike Trizano said:

"We have two important parts of our job - one, is fight, and two, is make weight. That's our job. I feel like if you miss weight in the lower pro circuits and stuff like that... but we're top professionals, we're at the highest level. You should have all those things under control. You should have a good solid team behind you making sure that you're locked in and a hundred percent ready to compete. It's a shame that that happens. Obviously, you know, sometimes our bodies just won't allow it. But if you do everything right, and you're strict and you're disciplined, there's no reason for it. But hey, he misses weight again, that's more money for me. But I do expect my opponents to always make weight. I'm making the weight, I'm suffering, just like you are. So there's no excuse."

Mike Trizano also feels like the penalty for missing weight should be stricter. He believes confiscating 75 percent of the fight purse should do the trick and work as a good enough incentive for fighters to try and make weight.

