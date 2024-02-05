"A tale as told by an idiot" - UFC middleweight Chris Curtis responds to Nassourdine Imavov accusing him of ducking a rematch offer 

The rivalry between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov was re-ignited during the latter's fight against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85.

In the fight, 'The Sniper' landed an illegal kick on his opponent, which led referee Herb Dean to intervene, and the fight was paused. During this time, Imavov got into a heated argument with Curtis, his previous opponent, who was present in Dolidze's corner.

Curtis recently responded to Imavov's accusation of turning down a rematch in a post on X. He wrote:

''True story, I was having a baby and not leaving the very pregnant mother of my son on the other side of the world to deal with a dirty prick. Big talk on camera and then nothing. A tale as told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing.''

The beef between Curtis and Imavov goes back to June 2023, when the two fighters shared the octagon at UFC 289. Curtis was unable to continue the fight after an unintentional head clash in the second round. The fight was thus declared a no-contest.

Curtis has been calling Imavov a dirty fighter ever since their no-contest meeting. He also tweeted his thoughts after cornering Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85.

Chris Curtis pleads for UFC Apex main event slot, promising ''something magical''

Chris Curtis wants a 25-minute fight in his next octagon appearance.

Curtis is coming off a split decision victory over Marc Andre Barriault in a three-round middleweight bout at UFC 297, which ended his winless streak in 2023. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Action Man' was asked if there were any names he would like to fight next. He responded:

"I don't really care who. I just wanna fight. So everyone hates the Apex right? I like the Apex, I have no issue with the Apex. I've fought everyone you've asked me to fight. Like I've done well in most of them, let me main event an Apex card. I'm totally happy, let me main event an Apex card. Give me a five-round fight and let me show you something great."

Curtis added:

''My biggest weakness is that I'm so geared towards five round fights that three round fights are kind of hard for me to adjust to. Give me a five round fight. I don't care with who, give me a five round fight and I'll show you something magical."

Check out Chris Curtis' comments below:

