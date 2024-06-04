"A Tekken character's story" - Fans amazed at how Tawanchai emerged from the dark past he endured in his childhood

ONE Championship fans are firmly in the midst of the new generation of combat sports stars taking over the spotlight. Few shine brighter than Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion exploded into the consciousness of the fans by producing an impressive 8-1 resume under the banner of the world's largest martial arts promotion.

However, things were not always so easy-going for the 25-year-old. He had to truly work his way from the bottom, as ONE Championship revealed via Instagram in a recent post:

Many fans had no idea of how Tawanchai's rise truly began and many shared their admiration for his dedication to his craft in the comments section:

"Tawanchai is a different breed 🔥🔥🔥"

"Sounds like a TEKKEN character's story 🥷🏽🔥"

"Yeah, that's very dark indeed."

"Must be more care and more love to Tawanchai. He is a Diamond from Thailand.🔥🔥❤️"

"Great inspiration👏"

His efforts and commitment to Muay Thai would bear fruit in September 2022 when he dethroned Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Tawanchai identifies his advantages against Jo Nattawut

Tawanchai will have the third defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title this coming Friday, June 7, in the main event of ONE 167 against 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

The Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will play host to their rematch after an electric first meeting in December 2023, and Tawanchai believes he has the tools necessary to defeat Nattawut.

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Tawanchai stated:

"I think the most important factor would be IQ, the ability to adapt and change through the fight. I think that would be my most important weapon now."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.