"A total mismatch" - Eddie Hearn claims 10-0 prospect would have Francis Ngannou "out of there in a round"

Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's chances at defeating Tyson Fury and noted that an unbeaten prospect would have little difficulty defeating him.

While speaking to talkSPORT, the boxing promoter dismissed the idea of Ngannou pulling off an upset and defeating the lineal heavyweight boxing champion in his debut. He mentioned that he believes 'The Gypsy King' will make it look easy when he fights 'The Predator' and showcase the difference in skill level.

He said:

"Tyson Fury's gonna play with him."

Eddie Hearn made another claim that the former UFC heavyweight champion would also face trouble against prospect Johnny Fisher. 'The Romford Bull' currently has an unbeaten 10-0 record with 9 wins coming via KO/TKO. He mentioned that he is confident that Fisher would defeat Francis Ngannou very quickly if they fought, saying:

"Johnny Fisher is the Southern Area champion. Fisher vs Ngannou is a total mismatch. Fisher would have him out of there in a round."

It appears as though Tyson Fury is also confident that he won't have any difficulty against 'The Predator' as he already announced his next fight with Oleksandr Usyk. It will be interesting to see whether Francis Ngannou will be able to surprise the boxing community as he showcased his devastating knockout power throughout his UFC career.

Eddie Hearn praises Misfits Boxing and The PRIME Card

Eddie Hearn recently praised Misfits Boxing for what they have been able to do with influencer boxing cards and expressed his excitement for The PRIME Card.

While speaking to the media during a press scrum, the boxing promoter shared his thoughts on Misfits Boxing's business model and the way in which they structure their events. He mentioned that they have done an excellent job and noted that he is looking forward to The PRIME Card, saying:

"I think although it is YouTube boxing, it's competitive and I like the way they're structuring their cards...KSI against Tommy Fury...it's an intriguing fight. Dillon Danis against Logan Paul...the buildup has been unbelievable, and even Slim against Salt Papi, right, I mean who could forget that one?

