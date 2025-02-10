  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Dricus du Plessis
  • "A very tough challenge for Khamzat" - MMA coach predicts Dricus du Plessis' physical attribute that could decide the fight against 'Borz'

"A very tough challenge for Khamzat" - MMA coach predicts Dricus du Plessis' physical attribute that could decide the fight against 'Borz'

By Krittika Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 10, 2025 15:23 GMT
The highly anticipated fight has between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev has sparked considerable discussion among those in the know [Image source: UFC.com and @khamzat_chimaev on X]
The highly anticipated fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev has sparked considerable attenton [Image source: UFC.com and @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

Fans are buzzing in anticipation about the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. This contest promises to test both fighters' skills and physical strength, with the former MMA coach also sharing his thoughts.

At UFC 312, du Plessis showcased his skill in a rematch against Sean Strickland. In the post-fight conference, he made his intentions clear by stating he would face Chimaev next rather than light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira. Du Plessis emphasized that he is ready for the challenge and eager to further prove his prowess in the middleweight division.

MMA coach Tim Welch took to his YouTube channel to weigh in on what might tilt the scales in favor of 'Stillknocks'. He believes that du Plessis' endurance could be the deciding factor in the fight. Welch explained:

also-read-trending Trending
"I do believe that he is going to be a very tough challenge for Khamzat. I feel like he's going to be able to last those first couple of rounds, and then when he gets to the third, fourth, fifth round, his cardio might take over."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I'm curious about the odds on that because Khamzat for sure is going to come out, and in the first two rounds, he's going to take DDP down, and there's a good chance he's going to take his back. Is DDP going to be able to survive the rear naked choke, the face smash, when he smashed Robert Whittaker's face? I do believe he's going to, and then in the third, fourth, fifth round, something Khamzat really hasn't experienced yet."

Check out Tim Welch's comments below (6:09):

youtube-cover

Finally, Welch expressed enthusiasm for what he anticipates to be an extraordinary and significant match, highlighting the fight's potential impact and his personal eagerness for the event.

Robert Whittaker's take on potential fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on the potential clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in his MMArcade Podcast last year. Whittaker's comments came shortly after he sustained a first-round submission loss against 'Borz'.

Whittaker emphasized the distinct strategies Chimaev might employ. and said:

"I think he just takes them down and does the same thing. I can see those sorts of fights."

He further added:

"I think he'd have more success with Sean Strickland rather than du Plessis just because du Plessis is like a big dude."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (29:53):

youtube-cover

These remarks, similar to Tim Welch’s, hint at Whittaker’s belief that Chimaev's approach may face a unique test against du Plessis’ size and strength.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी