"A very tough challenge for Khamzat" - MMA coach predicts Dricus du Plessis' physical attribute that could decide the fight against 'Borz'

Fans are buzzing in anticipation about the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. This contest promises to test both fighters' skills and physical strength, with the former MMA coach also sharing his thoughts.

At UFC 312, du Plessis showcased his skill in a rematch against Sean Strickland. In the post-fight conference, he made his intentions clear by stating he would face Chimaev next rather than light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira. Du Plessis emphasized that he is ready for the challenge and eager to further prove his prowess in the middleweight division.

MMA coach Tim Welch took to his YouTube channel to weigh in on what might tilt the scales in favor of 'Stillknocks'. He believes that du Plessis' endurance could be the deciding factor in the fight. Welch explained:

"I do believe that he is going to be a very tough challenge for Khamzat. I feel like he's going to be able to last those first couple of rounds, and then when he gets to the third, fourth, fifth round, his cardio might take over."

He continued:

"I'm curious about the odds on that because Khamzat for sure is going to come out, and in the first two rounds, he's going to take DDP down, and there's a good chance he's going to take his back. Is DDP going to be able to survive the rear naked choke, the face smash, when he smashed Robert Whittaker's face? I do believe he's going to, and then in the third, fourth, fifth round, something Khamzat really hasn't experienced yet."

Check out Tim Welch's comments below (6:09):

Finally, Welch expressed enthusiasm for what he anticipates to be an extraordinary and significant match, highlighting the fight's potential impact and his personal eagerness for the event.

Robert Whittaker's take on potential fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on the potential clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in his MMArcade Podcast last year. Whittaker's comments came shortly after he sustained a first-round submission loss against 'Borz'.

Whittaker emphasized the distinct strategies Chimaev might employ. and said:

"I think he just takes them down and does the same thing. I can see those sorts of fights."

He further added:

"I think he'd have more success with Sean Strickland rather than du Plessis just because du Plessis is like a big dude."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (29:53):

These remarks, similar to Tim Welch’s, hint at Whittaker’s belief that Chimaev's approach may face a unique test against du Plessis’ size and strength.

