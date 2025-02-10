"If it was boring, I'm really sorry" - Dricus du Plessis gets honest about fans booing during UFC 312 main event against Sean Strickland 

In the aftermath of UFC 312, middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis addressed the crowd's reaction during his rematch against Sean Strickland.

The bout saw du Plessis employing an aggressive strategy, utilizing a variety of kicks and maintaining a high volume of strikes. The fourth round saw a crucial shift in the fight when the South African's powerful right hand connected, breaking Strickland's nose and causing substantial bleeding. Despite the injury, Strickland continued to fight, but du Plessis' relentless pace and diverse striking proved decisive.

In his reflection on how the fight unfolded, the champ expressed frustration over the audience's reaction, hoping the crowd's disapproval was directed not at him but at the lack of engagement from his opponent.

In a post-fight interview with Full Send MMA, du Plessis shared his thoughts on the crowd's reaction, remarking:

"When I heard the boos, in my mind, 100 percent was towards him. If it was towards me, then you are stupid."

He highlighted his aggressive approach during the initial rounds, where he felt he was effectively landing strikes. However, he noted a shift in the third round when his adversary adopted a more defensive, evasive strategy, which led to his own growing irritation.

Du Plessis stressed that fights should meet both athletic and fan expectations. Addressing the possibility that some fans found the fight less than entertaining, du Plessis expressed:

"If it was boring in any way, I'm really sorry. Like, that's not my fault. I went forward; I wanted to fight, and you know, I know there were times where it was, I guess, not a war, but it's not my fault. I went for it; I wanted to fight."

Checkout Dricus du Plessis' comments below (2:17):

Dricus du Plessis aims for future showdown with Alex Pereira after defeating Khamzat Chimaev

Following UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis has summarized his future plans, expressing a desire to face Khamzat Chimaev before considering a bout with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

After his title defense at UFC 312, fans have been speculating whether Chimaev will get his shot. With du Plessis now calling for the fight, the matchup seems more likely than ever.

During his post-fight press conference, du Plessis stated:

"I want Khamzat next. I think he deserves a hiding."

He further elaborated on his approach to defending his title, noting that it's not solely about the number of defenses but also about the quality of opponents and the manner of victory:

"It’s not about how many times you defend. It’s about who you fight, how you defend it, and how you’ve done it."

Checkout what 'Stillknocks' has in mind for the future (5:21):

