“A tough group of guys” - Adriano Moraes enlists the aid of UFC champ Alexandre Pantoja in preparation for Yuya Wakamatsu 

Adriano Moraes is a big believer that iron sharpens iron. In order to continue evolving as a martial artist, the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion surrounds himself with only the best.

'Mikinho' has been putting in the work in the renowned American Top Team (ATT) at Coconut Creek, Florida, in preparation to reclaim his lost crown.

On March 23, Moraes will duke it out with familiar foe Yuya Wakamatsu in the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena.

To ensure victory and claim the vacant flyweight MMA world championship, the 36-year-old veteran enlisted the aid of some notable names in MMA, including reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja.

The Brazilian superstar revealed in a ONE Championship interview:

"King Mo [Muhammed Lawal] has also been helping me a lot. My training partners are Alexandre Pantoja, UFC champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, Rizin champion, Vitor Dias, Paulo Macedo, Josh Smith, and many others. A really tough group of guys."

Moreover, Adriano Moraes raved about the incredible atmosphere at ATT, where everyone treats each other not just as training partners but as family. He added:

"Everyone is helping me a lot. In fact, everyone helps each other a lot here so that we can make our dreams come true. We have top-notch support here at American Top Team."

Adriano Moraes is proud to serve Yuya Wakamatsu a piece of humble pie

Adriano Moraes will enter this pivotal championship match with all the confidence in the world, knowing he already bested Yuya Wakamatsu in combat before.

'Little Piranha' guaranteed a knockout in their first meeting at ONE X, only to fall prey to 'Mikinho' world-class submission skills.

In the same interview, the multi-time flyweight MMA kingpin noticed the Japanese star isn't chirping as much in the build-up to their rematch.

"He always says he's going to knock me out. In our first fight, he talked a lot, but I ended up beating him. After that, he kept to himself. But I think he learned that lesson the hard way."

The stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang megaevent is available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

