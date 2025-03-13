“He learned that lesson the hard way” - Adriano Moraes says he humbled Yuya Wakamatsu in their first meeting

Adriano Moraes isn't the least bit surprised that Yuya Wakamatsu has seemingly gone silent in the lead-up to their rematch.

After all, 'Mikinho' feels he humbled 'Little Piranha' when he emphatically submitted him with a crushing guillotine choke last time out.

At ONE X back in 2022, Wakamatsu made the fatal mistake of leaving his neck wide open, which is pretty much the worst thing you could do against a submission hunter like Moraes.

Moreover, the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion also took offense to the Japanese fighter's claims before the match and was glad to get the last laugh.

Moraes shared in a recent ONE Championship interview:

"He always says he's going to knock me out. In our first fight, he talked a lot, but I ended up beating him. After that, he kept to himself. But I think he learned that lesson the hard way."

Rewatch Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu I:

This heated rivalry will be revisited at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena. The stakes are even higher this time, with both Moraes and Wakamatsu eyeing the vacant flyweight MMA throne.

Will Wakamatsu get his revenge and 26 pounds of gold? Or will Moraes reassert his dominance and reclaim his lost crown? Find out at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, airing via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Adriano Moraes unbothered by Yuya Wakamatsu's hometown advantage

Adriano Moraes acknowledges that he'll be public enemy no.1 when he enters Saitama Super Arena against the crowd's beloved Japanese warrior.

Then again, the Brazilian MMA legend has pretty much seen it all throughout his illustrious career and doesn't get fazed by the big stage.

As far as 'Mikinho' is concerned, winning in enemy territory will only make his triumph even sweeter. The American Top Team standout told ONE:

"I have been doing it my whole career. I know what I have to do, and I’m going to do it."

