"A true champion can go up and down" - Jarred Brooks happy to ply his trade in flyweight, strawweight brackets 

A true world champion should be able to fight regardless of the circumstances. At least, that is what Jarred Brooks believes. 'The Monkey God' resumes his journey under the promotional banner in a flyweight MMA joust alongside No.4-ranked Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

Should he ace his fight inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next month, the interim ONE strawweight MMA world champion admits that he wouldn't mind switching between the two brackets to test himself against different challengers.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan recently, the Indiana native had this to say on balancing his act between two disciplines:

"You know, I would like to go back and forth. I think that a true champion can go up and go down, go all the way around the world, right?"

The 31-year-old continued:

"So, that's all I think of at the end of the day. I'm like, if I can fight at flyweight, who they got? At strawweight, who they got? Keep them coming!"

Before he thinks about being a regular in the 135-pound division, Jarred Brooks cannot look past his next fight. McLaren will be out to earn his shot at the vacant flyweight MMA world title, and he'd do everything in his control to clear Brooks and climb his way up the ladder.

Find out who comes out on top in this battle by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 26, available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America for free on Friday, Dec. 6.

Jarred Brooks doesn't plan to stop at two divisions

If he has it his way, Jarred Brooks is up for another challenge outside the 125-pound and 135-pound division of ONE Championship.

In the same interview with The MMA Superfan, 'The Monkey God' threw ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade's name under the spotlight, saying:

"You know, even Fabricio Andrade. I could beat him. I really do think I could beat Fabricio. Just don't give me one of them killers on the way up."

Watch the full interview here:

