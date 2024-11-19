Jarred Brooks willing to jump to bantamweight to duel with kingpin Fabricio Andrade: "I could beat him"

Say what you want about Jarred Brooks but he can never be criticized for not being ambitious.

It has been clear since his early days in ONE Championship that 'The Monkey God' had no plans to be just another contender in the mix. He has big goals that he wants to accomplish and with every fight, he's always talking about new challenges that could present themselves in the future.

His next fight is the perfect example of that as the interim strawweight MMA world champion makes his flyweight debut against Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26.

Moving up a weight class to try and dominate another division like he has done at strawweight, aside from his one disqualification loss, is something that Brooks has spoken about for a long time now.

However, it looks like two weight classes aren't enough for the grappling specialist who also sees a path to victory at bantamweight.

In a recent exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan, Jarred Brooks said that he believes that he would dethrone the bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade if they were to be matched up:

"But you know, even Fabricio Andrade. I could beat him. I really do think I could beat Fabricio. Just don't give me one of them killers on the way up."

Check out the interview below:

One challenge at a time for Jarred Brooks

Who knows what is going to await Jarred Brooks in the future and with his willingness to challenge himself, the sky really is the limit.

For now, his focus has to be on winning his flyweight MMA debut, so that he can hit the ground running at a new weight class.

Brooks is still waiting for his strawweight rival and divisional king, Joshua Pacio, to return from injury to complete their trilogy in a huge world title unification bout.

In the meantime, flyweight is his current goal, and on Dec. 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Reece McLaren looks to send him back down to strawweight empty-handed.

