“A victim of the circumstance” - Michael Chandler addresses Conor McGregor fight scenario, trusts UFC’s ability to handle the situation

Michael Chandler recently opened up about the ongoing situation surrounding Conor McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool casting doubt on their fight.

Chandler uploaded a video to his Twitter account, where he addressed the concerns and doubts regarding whether he and McGregor will actually be fighting. He mentioned that he has faith in the UFC as a promotion and believes it the fight will still go ahead as planned:

"It's more the timing. I mean, when you think about the UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts corportation or promotion on the planet, trying to put together Conor, myself, I mean all these different cards, these guys are putting out fires nonstop. So, they haven't even announced October card, November card, let alone if we fought in December."

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA I don't put too much stock into it. @kfcradio

Despite the uncertainty about the timeframe when the former two-division UFC champion intends to re-enter the testing pool, 'Iron' isn't dwelling on the possibility that the fight won't materialize. He mentioned that he believes its doubtful because of what it would mean to the Irishman's legacy, saying:

"I understand people's eagerness to get the answers, but also you're just a victim of the circumstance of it all...I'm the guy, Conor's the guy, we're gonna end up fighting sometime. Historically, the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter have never not fought and I don't think Conor would ever wanna delve into his legacy being tarnished."

It remains to be seen when the UFC plan to book Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor but unless 'The Notorious' receives an exemption to the six month re-entry period, it doesn't appear as though it will be taking place this year.

Team Chandler improves to 4-0 against Team McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter

Team Chandler is riding high as they extended their lead over Team McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter.

On last week's episode, Timur Valiev earned a unanimous decision win over Team McGregor's No.2 seed Trevor Wells to improve the veterans' lead to 4-0 over the prospects. The former two-division UFC champion was visibly upset as he believed that the fight warranted an additional round and voiced his displeasure, saying:

"Give them three rounds, lads. We want three rounders here, judges, yeah? F**k this two rounds sh*t. It's five rounds for a world title. You ever had one of those world titles, Michael? You ever had a five rounder?"

