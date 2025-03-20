“A war for everything” - Nabil Anane looking forward to toughest test in Superlek sequel at ONE 172

Nabil Anane is fired up to pull one back against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172, though he knows he would not have it easy.

The Thai-Algerian firecracker looks to trade his interim gold for the undisputed divisional strap when he runs it back with 'The Kicking Machine' in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification contest inside the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Nabil Anane enjoys a six-fight winning streak heading into his Superlek rematch, and he credits his lone promotional defeat to the Thai megastar in his debut as one that set him up on his indestructible path.

While that loss served as a lesson, the 20-year-old star isn't going to let the same plot take place when he crosses paths with Superlek in Saitama.

Anane is out for revenge, and he's doing his level best to make sure he arrives in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' in top shape:

"I think it’s going to be a war for everything - my mind, my body. And also, I’m doing techniques also, but I’m more preparing for war," he told Fightlore in a pre-fight interview.

Watch his full interview here:

Nabil Anane's road to ONE 172

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion set himself up for this hotly anticipated sequel off a stunning first-round finish of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January this year.

Apart from his highlight-reel win over 'King of the North', the Team Mehdi Zatout star spots successive wins over Soe Lin Oo, Felipe Lobo, 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nakrob Fairtex.

Can he keep up his impressive streak against 'The Kicking Machine' on the organization's most stacked card of 2025 yet?

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

