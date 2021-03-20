"A way to get some more clout" - Kevin Holland explains interesting reasons why he would fight Paulo Costa over Jared Cannonier

Kevin Holland has explained why he feels a fight between Paulo Costa and Jared Cannonier would make sense, while also revealing who out of the two would make a tougher opponent for him. 'Trailblazer' believes there are a lot of other good fights to make in the middleweight division, but Holland added Costa and Cannonier could fight each other, given they're both on the back of losses in their previous fights.

During his interview with Helen Yee, Kevin Holland admitted that he hates to say anything bad about Cannonier since he has a wonderful soul. However, if Holland was asked to choose a tougher test between Costa and Cannonier, the #10 ranked fighter would go for 'The Killa Gorilla'. Holland said:

"The take on the middleweight division is there's a lot of good fights out there to be made. Honestly, Paulo and Jared Cannonier could fight each other, that would be a great fight, right? But, I mean, dude, I hate to say anything bad about Jared Cannonier because he's such a wonderful soul but they're both coming off losses.

"So if me fighting either one, it's not like I'm not gonna get the praise and the love that everybody wants me to get for fighting either one but it's like, at the end of the day, if you had to choose a tougher test, a tougher test would be Jared Cannonier."

Kevin Holland added that the best way to get some more clout would be to fight Costa. 'Big Mouth' put the Brazilian on notice by stating that he was ready to put a beating on him after he got whopped by "skinny boy" Israel Adesanya.

"If you had to choose a way to get some more clout because they say I like that clout, I would choose Paulo Costa. Plus, he seems to get whopped up by skinny boy, give him another skinny a** whopping."

Kevin Holland's current focus is on UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland will face Derek Brunson this weekend at UFC Vegas 22 in a five-round main event. With a win, Holland will aim to secure a fight against a higher-ranked opponent, someone from the Top 5, and eventually make his way to a shot at Adesanya's UFC middleweight title.