"A few zeroes" - Kamaru Usman reveals what it would take for him to fight Colby Covington again 

Kamaru Usman is open to fighting Colby Covington again. However, for that to happen, the UFC must offer 'The Nigerian Nightmare' a payday that's too good to refuse. According to Usman, he'll fight the only man who's managed to push him to the limit twice again but only for the right price.

The right price, according to the champ, is the addition of a few more zeroes to his last payday for fighting 'Chaos.' Weighing in on the prospect of fighting Covington again, Usman stated the following:

"For the right price, yes. A few zeroes. Few zeroes behind the number and I'll fight him again," Kamaru Usman told Bounce.

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman have already collided twice inside the octagon in a pair of back-and-forth thrillers, both of which were won by the reigning welterweight champion. In their rematch at UFC 268 earlier this month, Usman and Covington went the distance, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' emerging victorious via unanimous decision in the end.

Kamaru Usman weighs in on his relationship with Colby Covington; says 'Chaos' wants to be like him but fails

Kamaru Usman made it clear that he doesn't share any relationship with Colby Covington outside the cage. He admits having heard from a lot of people that 'Chaos' is a 'cool guy' but believes they can never hit it off as friends.

According to Usman, Covington sees him and everything he represents, and wants to replace him. However, Colby apparently keeps failing no matter how hard he tries because 'The Nigerian Nightmare' believes he is on a different level:

"I think he's someone that sees me and sees what I represent and he wishes that was him and so he's doing the best he can to potentially take it but he can't because its different levels," Usman said.

