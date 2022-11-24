Aaron Brink has recently been in the news following the horrific actions of his son, Anderson Aldrich. On November 19, Aldrich opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at 'Club Q' in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 25 others.

Brink was interviewed by MMA journalist Al Zullino following the incident and condemned his son's actions.

More information about Brink's MMA career has surfaced since he was unhappily cast into the limelight. A thread on Reddit uploaded footage of a fight Brink had with former UFC champion Rich Franklin in 2001.

The bout took place at IFC WC 11: Warriors Challenge 11 in California. It concluded as a no-contest following Brink's foot getting stuck between the canvas and the cage fence.

Brink appeared in black trunks against Franklin in white trunks.

Brink appeared unable to continue even after his foot was freed. Franklin was initially awarded a TKO victory but the result was later changed to a no-contest.

The reason why Aaron Brink's son, Anderson Aldrich, changed his last name has been revealed

Anderson Aldrich has been identified as the shooter in the 'Club Q' shooting incident in Colorado Springs last weekend.

Due to his son's name change, Aaron Brink was not initially connected to the incident. However, the former MMA fighter was interviewed by Al Zullino following the incident, and the reason for Aldrich's name change was revealed.

According to Brink, his son changed his name due to his own drug addiction and career as a porn star. While speaking to Zullino, the former fighter said:

"His mother told me he changed his name because I was on intervention and I'd been a porno-actor."

Aaron Brink was greatly surprised when he heard that his son had shot up a club in Colorado. In 2016, he was informed by his ex-wife that his son had changed his name to Anderson Lee Aldrich and committed suicide.

According to Brink, he had mourned the death of his son, and the news of the 'Club Q' shooting felt surreal.

