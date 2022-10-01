"He's really shown me a lot of cool moves" - Aaron Pico reveals how Jon Jones guided him ahead of fight on Saturday

During a recent interview, Aaron Pico detailed the help he has received from Jon Jones, and discussed the influence the former UFC light heavyweight champion has had on his career.

The 26-year-old will step into the Bellator cage this weekend in a fight that could have title implications in the featherweight division. Standing across from the 145lber will be UFC alumni Jeremy Kennedy. Kennedy likely hopes his well-rounded game and experience will be enough to get the job done against the hungry prospect.

While speaking about the help he has received ahead of his fight at Bellator 286, Aaron Pico revealed exactly how Jon Jones has been a positive figure for him on multiple occasions.

"He [Jon Jones] just said winners win, go out there and win, we expect you to win. It's as simple as that... Just go out there and do your job. I really like Jon Jones a lot, he's really shown me a lot of cool moves and sometimes he'll be on FaceTime and watch me hit pads. He'll give me a little advice here and I'm very thankful for the knowledge, he's the greatest of all time, there's no doubt about it."

Pico had a tough start to life in Bellator, winning just four times in his first seven fights in the organization. Pico has seemingly found his footing and is beginning to look like the star many believe he can be.

Check out what the featherweight prospect had to say about Jones in the video below.

The uncertainty surrounding Jon Jones' heavyweight debut

Due to a rumored disagreement over pay with the UFC, Jon Jones has missed over two years of his career. Despite talks of him moving up to heavyweight, he remains on the sidelines.

Throughout his hiatus from MMA, many fans began speculating who 'Bones' will face when he makes his inevitable return to the octagon. The heavyweight title picture is also much different than it was in 2020.

A number of young stars are beginning to make a name for themselves in the division. If the Hall-of-Famer takes too long to prepare, big opportunities may pass him by.

As of now, Francis Ngannou and the UFC are struggling to find a middle ground. Fight news surrounding Jones has gone quiet. Everybody, including Dana White, is unsure as to when the superstar will debut at heavyweight.

