“Abdul bring the rocks” - Adam22 offering his wife to Andrew Tate on live broadcast shocks viewers

Andrew Tate recently had a conversation with popular adult stars Adam22 and Lena The Plug, discussing their unconventional lifestyle. During the chat, Adam22 offered his wife to the polarizing influencer for an explicit scene, but Tate quickly declined the offer.

For context, Adam22 and Lena The Plug are adult performers who host multiple podcasts on YouTube and OnlyF*ns. The husband-wife duo recently went viral when Lena The Plug shot an explicit scene with another male performer just a few days after their wedding.

A popular Andrew Tate fan handle posted clips of their conversation on Twitter, and fans couldn't help but react to the flagrant topic of discussion. They took to the comments section to express themselves.

One fan joked about dealing with Adam22's degeneracy and wrote:

"Abdul bring the rocks."

Another fan hit out at the podcaster and wrote:

"Homeboy is selling his wife."

One fan wrote:

"This is beyond haram."

Another user lambasted the husband-wife duo, writing:

"Bro has no shame at all he’s literally been giving sales pitches for his wife."

One fan pointed out something that Andrew Tate said and observed:

"When he said “shes particularly unattractive “ she got salt asf."

One fan wrote:

"This is damn disrespectful to everyone involved in this."

One user hit out at Andrew Tate and wrote:

"Haram says the one who got rich off the industry himself. Hypocrisy should be Andrew’s middle name at this point."

Andrew Tate slams Adam22 for letting his wife film adult scene with another man

Before their live stream conversation, Andrew Tate addressed the Adam22-Lena The Plug controversy during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The controversial influencer slammed the adult stars-turned-podcasters for their degenerate lifestyle and blamed 'The Matrix' for influencing them.

Sharing his take on the issue, the former kickboxer criticized the adult star for letting 'The Matrix' influence him into being subservient to his wife and said:

"This is what 'The Matrix' wants for you as a man, they want the woman in charge and the man below with no backbone because if the woman is in charge they can emotionally affect her and scare her. You can scare a woman easier than you can scare a man."

Meanwhile, Tate and his brother have spent over six months in detention after being arrested by Romania's organized crime unit on December 29 last year. They stand accused of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime.