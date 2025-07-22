  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Abdulla Dayakaev plans on sticking to bantamweight division for the time being

Abdulla Dayakaev plans on sticking to bantamweight division for the time being

By Atilano Diaz
Modified Jul 22, 2025 14:03 GMT
Abdulla Dayakaev (Image by ONE Championship)
Abdulla Dayakaev (Image by ONE Championship)

The rising Russian Muay Thai knockout artist, Abdulla Dayakaev, says he doesn’t plan on leaving his current weight class anytime soon, despite having the option to compete at higher divisions within ONE Championship.

Ad

The 23-year-old striking specialist has been making waves with his devastating finishing ability since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Just recently at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video, Dayakaev turned in an impressive knockout of highly regarded Nontachai Jitmuangnon, cementing him as a force to be reckoned with at bantamweight and featherweight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Dayakaev addressed his weight class preferences, and confirmed his intentions.

The 23-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout said:

"Yes, brother. I told you about my weight before with you. I can come 77. But now I [prefer to] stay at 66 at bantamweight."

The Dagestan native possesses the physical capabilities to compete at the highest level in both divisions if needed. However, his current focus remains on dominating the bantamweight ranks before considering any potential permanent moves up.

Ad

Dayakaev is a threat to all opponents in both divisions.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, July 12th. Fans in North America can catch a replay of the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Abdulla Dayakaev keeps defying the odds

Russian star Abdulla Dayakaev is often heralded as an underdog whenever he steps into the ring, but he continues to defy the odds and prove he's the real deal.

Ad

After his ONE Fight Night 33 o Prime Video victory, it's hard to deny him.

He told Nick Atkin:

"I’m the first guy who knocked out Nontachai. I’m the first guy who knocked out Alessio Malatesta, brother. I’m the first guy to KO Yod-IQ."

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Abdulla Dayakaev.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications