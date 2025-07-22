Abdulla Dayakaev plans on sticking to bantamweight division for the time being

The rising Russian Muay Thai knockout artist, Abdulla Dayakaev, says he doesn’t plan on leaving his current weight class anytime soon, despite having the option to compete at higher divisions within ONE Championship.The 23-year-old striking specialist has been making waves with his devastating finishing ability since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization.Just recently at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video, Dayakaev turned in an impressive knockout of highly regarded Nontachai Jitmuangnon, cementing him as a force to be reckoned with at bantamweight and featherweight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Dayakaev addressed his weight class preferences, and confirmed his intentions.The 23-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout said:&quot;Yes, brother. I told you about my weight before with you. I can come 77. But now I [prefer to] stay at 66 at bantamweight.&quot;The Dagestan native possesses the physical capabilities to compete at the highest level in both divisions if needed. However, his current focus remains on dominating the bantamweight ranks before considering any potential permanent moves up.Dayakaev is a threat to all opponents in both divisions.ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, July 12th. Fans in North America can catch a replay of the action on Amazon Prime Video.Abdulla Dayakaev keeps defying the oddsRussian star Abdulla Dayakaev is often heralded as an underdog whenever he steps into the ring, but he continues to defy the odds and prove he's the real deal.After his ONE Fight Night 33 o Prime Video victory, it's hard to deny him.He told Nick Atkin:&quot;I’m the first guy who knocked out Nontachai. I’m the first guy who knocked out Alessio Malatesta, brother. I’m the first guy to KO Yod-IQ.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Abdulla Dayakaev.