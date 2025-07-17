Abdulla Dayakaev wants to fight Superlek, Roman Kryklia all the way up to heavyweight

Abdulla Dayakaev is dreaming big following his record-breaking one-hitter-quitter at ONE Fight Night 33, with the Dagestani knockout machine setting his sights on some of the biggest names across multiple weight classes.

The 23-year-old sensation delivered a 24-second knockout of Nontachai Jitmuangnon during their featherweight Muay Thai joust inside Bangkok's decorated Lumpinee Stadium, a highlight-reel finish that is now the fastest Muay Thai knockout in the promotion.

Fresh off his remarkable performance and a US$50,000 bonus, the Team Mehdi Zatout star had this to say to Nick Atkin on his readiness to face some of the top names on the roster:

"Superlek said he's going down to 61 again. I cannot come to flyweight. I cannot come to flyweight. I weigh now at 66. But I can come to 70 brother. Doesn't matter."

"If this is done at 70, I go 77. Maybe I'll even fight with [Roman] Kryklia. I don't know."

Abdulla Dayakaev's ambitious callouts span from reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 all the way up to ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai king Roman Kryklia.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Abdulla Dayakaev has proved doubters wrong on countless occasions

Abdulla Dayakaev's willingness to move up in weight to chase the biggest fights demonstrates the kind of fearless mentality that has made him one of the promotion's most exciting prospects.

His mention of Superlek's potential return to flyweight at 61 kilograms highlights the weight-management challenges that could prevent their dream matchup, forcing the Russian striker to consider climbing the ladder instead.

The prospect of facing Kryklia at light heavyweight would represent a massive step up for Dayakaev, but if it could be done, his explosive knockout power and growing confidence should translate well in the bigger divisions.

With yet another statement triumph inside the Thai capital last week, the sky appears to be the limit for the young destroyer's championship ambitions.

The full ONE Fight Night 33 card is streaming on-demand via Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada.

